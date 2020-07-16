PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An SUV struck a World War I monument in Virginia on Thursday, toppling the statue and prompting the city to arrange for a crane to restore it to its previous position.
Police responded to the intersection of South Sycamore Street and North Boulevard in Petersburg, Virginia, at 10:35 a.m. for a crash in the area. Officers arrived and located an unoccupied SUV that had hit the Dough Boy monument at the location.
Police said the road was closed for a few hours. The monument was eventually moved back to its upright position.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Man facing murder charges in June shooting, Raleigh police say
- Report: 15 women, former employees of NFL team formerly known as Redskins allege sexual harassment
- ‘I cry a lot’: COVID-19 pandemic threatens to force Briggs Hardware from downtown Raleigh
- Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online
- Police: SUV crashes into, topples World War I monument in Virginia