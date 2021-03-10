Police: Tipster sent cops video of man’s sex act with dog, child porn found during search of home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) – Deputies in South Carolina arrested a man who works at an elementary school Tuesday after receiving a link to a video that they said shows him engaged in a sex act with his dog.

According to arrest warrants, Kevin Christopher Billups, 34, is charged with eight counts of buggery and eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

“We received the first video associated with the dog in the form of an anonymous tip Tuesday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Investigators immediately got a search warrant for Billups’ home and found evidence linking his home with that video. We also found an external hard drive containing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.”

Koon said that detectives located and interviewed Billups Tuesday afternoon.

“Based on information he provided to us during that interview and the evidence collected from his home, we arrested him and transported him to the Lexington County Detention Center,” Koon said.

The dog has been relocated and is in the care of an animal rescue organization.

Billups is an employee at an elementary school in the Richland 2 school district. He is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. A district spokesperson tells WIS that all parents at the school have been notified.

Police said this is still an active investigation and they are working with the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Koon said anyone with information about this case or other potential incidents involving Billups should contact crimesc.com.

