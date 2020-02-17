Police locate family member of 2 young boys found alone in SC

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) – UPDATE:

Police in Chester say they have located a family member of two young boys who were found alone Monday afternoon.

The boys were found on Hinton Street, which runs between Columbia Street and Harris Street, in the City of Chester. The Chester Police Department put a message on Facebook asking for help.

Just after 2 p.m., police said they had located a family member and that the boys were doing well “because of this community.”

“Through your diligence, we have been able to locate a family member. We want to thank each of you for your assistance,” police said in an updated Facebook post. “The children are doing well because of this community and how you reacted to this incident.”

No further information about the case has been released.

Police in Chester are asking for the public’s help finding the parents or family of two young boys who were found alone Monday afternoon.

The boys were found on Hinton Street, which runs between Columbia Street and Harris Street, in the City of Chester. The Chester Police Department put a message on Facebook asking for help.

Anyone with any information about the children is urged to call 803-385-5433.

