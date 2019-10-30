Police: Violent VA sex offender wanted after removing GPS tracker

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are warning the public after a violent sex offender reportedly removed his GPS bracelet.
According to a tweet sent out by the Virginia Department of Corrections Monday morning, Chico Matthew Tibbs, a violent sex offender from Portsmouth removed his GPS bracelet.
Authorities believe he could be a danger to himself or others.
Officials warn the public to not approach or apprehend Tibbs, but rather call (877) 896-5764 or law enforcement.
