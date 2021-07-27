Police: Virginia child care facility employee arrested after parent sees scratches on child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after a parent saw their child with scratches coming out of a Virginia Beach child care facility.

According to Virginia Beach Police, they were contacted by a parent on Monday after she noticed scratches on her child after picking him up from Rosemont KinderCare Learning Center which is located on Lamp Avenue.

Employees at KinderCare reportedly told the child’s mother he ran into a wall. After seeing his bruises, the mother disagreed.

After preliminary investigations, police arrested 23-year-old Nailah Pringle in connection with the incident. Pringles has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

KinderCare’s corporate office sent us this statement,

“At KinderCare, the safety of the children in our care is always our top priority. We work hard to provide every child with a safe, nurturing environment to learn and grow in, and take all concerns about children’s safety seriously. We reported this incident to licensing yesterday and are working with them to look into the matter and determine what may or may not have happened.

“As per our protocol, the child’s teacher is out of our center on administrative leave. The teacher will remain on administrative leave until all investigations are complete.“

JUST IN: VB police confirm they arrested KinderCare Rosemont employee Nailah Pringle in connection to scratch marks and bruises found on a four-year-old when his mom picked him up from daycare yesterday @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/mguqTgwWXi — Kayla Gaskins (@KaylaGaskinsTV) July 27, 2021