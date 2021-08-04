Police: Virginia inmate tried to hire hitman from jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate in Virginia tried to hire a hitman while he was behind bars, police said.

Christopher Mavity, 20, was in jail at the time on a petite larceny charge for stealing alcohol from a Virginia Beach Food Lion in April. Police arrested him on July 22, but he was released on bond less than a week later.

While Mavity was an inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, police said he tried to hire a hitman. He was arrested on Aug. 3 in Newport News, Virginia, on a charge of conspiracy to commit capital felony.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office plans to file a motion to amend that charge to solicitation instead. That motion hearing and a bond hearing are scheduled for Friday.

Mavity will have a public defender.

