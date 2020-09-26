Police warn of fake Instagram account soliciting donations following death of missing teen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now warning residents of a scam reportedly attempting to profit following the recent death of a missing teen in Norfolk.

On Friday, Newport News Police say they’ve found the body of Asia Cowell, a Norfolk 17-year-old who had been reported missing, and are investigating her death as a homicide.

Cowell was last seen in Norfolk on September 7. Newport News police say Cowell was found dead Friday near the woods in their city in the area of Warwick Boulevard and Fort Eustis Boulevard.

Investigators have not said how Asia died, and said they do not have suspect information.

A day after her body was found, Newport News Police say a fake Instagram account is soliciting donations in reference to the recent passing of Cowell.

“Our detectives have communicated with Ms. Cowell’s family and have confirmed that no accounts have been established or approved by them and therefore it is believed this is a scam,” says police.

Authorities say they are now reaching out to Cash App officials for assistance in terminating the account.

The name of the Cash App is $HELPUS757. The Instagram account is called kiethcarry_757.

“Unless we notify you otherwise, please do not donate to this account. If the family does choose to set up an account, we will let you know,” officials say.

Police say residents can call 757-928-4296 regarding questions about the incident.

