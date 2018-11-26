Policeman dies in vehicle crash while responding to call in Virginia Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos from WAVY-TV [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from WAVY-TV [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from WAVY-TV [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from WAVY-TV [ + - ] Video

WINCHESTER, Va. (WAVY) - Late Saturday night, a police officer in Northwestern Virginia lost his life after his vehicle crashed while responding to call.

According to Winchester Police, 30-year-old Officer Hunter Edwards was responding to a call just before 11 p.m. when his vehicle crashed on West Jubal Drive.

Edwards injuries were so severe that he passed away after the accident, police said.

Sunday morning, police Chief John Piper and other members of the force gathered to pay their respects at Winchester Medical Center, where Edwards died.

“This is going to be a very difficult time for Hunter’s family and for each of us. Take care of yourselves; take care of each other," said Piper.

Edwards served the Winchester area for four years and was a member of the SWAT team. Winchester Police say he is survived by his wife, Tara, and a stepson.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Governor Ralph Northam ordered flags to be lowered to half staff on the date of Edwards' interment.