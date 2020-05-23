Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after torrential rains hit mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The National Park Service says heavy rain over the past week has created multiple road hazards which have led to closures on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The park service says in a news release that the road is closed from Milepost 112.4 to Milepost 135.9, from U.S. Route 24 to Adney Gap south of Roanoke, Virginia.

Within that closure, a full road closure to motor vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians is in place from Milepost 121.4 at U.S. Route 220 to Milepost 135.9 at Adney Gap.

The largest of the hazards involves a full road failure roughly 150 feet in length at Milepost 128.

“The National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration will assess the issues and determine what repairs are needed,” the park service said in a statement. “The schedule for these repairs is currently unknown.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: