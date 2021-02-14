3 wounded in shooting at SC mall near Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/CBS Newspath) — The North Charleston Police Department says three people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a mall in North Charleston.

Police responded at approximately 1:36 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said. He said two females and one male were wounded, but their condition was not immediately clear.

Investigators say the shooting happened in a common area of the mall.

The Northwoods Mall is located at 2150 Northwoods Boulevard in North Charleston.

WCSC reported that a witness said she was sitting in an open area of the mall before she went to work. The woman said she heard one single shot followed by several more and then saw people drop and start running.

The witness said she ran into a restroom and was eventually escorted out by police.

The three victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and police secured the scene, Deckard said.

Police released a photo of a person they say is linked to the shooting.