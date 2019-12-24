‘Pray for our President:’ SC church sign grabs drivers’ attention

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A sign in front of a Cowpens church is getting a lot of attention on social media. Its message reads: “Pray for our president.”

This comes after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump last week.

7 News spoke with the pastor of the church about why he put this particular message on display.

While driving along I-85, on their way to their holiday destinations, many folks will pass a big, glowing sign in Cowpens.

And among the many wishes of a Merry Christmas that appear on that sign, another message is shared.

“Pray for our president,” Pastor of Mountain View Baptist Church, Steven Griffith, said.

The message was added to the sign’s rotation of graphics last week after President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives, and it’s gotten a lot of reactions from the community.

“We didn’t do it to get a reaction,” Griffith said.

Pastor Griffith told 7 News the decision to post those words on the church’s sign was a no-brainer for him, and he received nothing but support from his congregation.

“If the churches of America do not speak out, who will?”

But there are folks who don’t agree with the church’s sign. One man, who didn’t want to be on camera, told 7 News he is in the process of being ordained and said the sign is not something he would have displayed at his own church, saying he believes it’s divisive and doesn’t believe it’s a church’s job to endorse a politician.

“What could be wrong with that? How could that hurt America?” Griffith asked.

The editor of popular evangelical magazine “Christianity Today” recently posted an article, saying he believes Trump should be removed from office.

Griffith told 7 News he’s aware of those not in favor of President Trump, or of his church’s sign, but he said it doesn’t bother him.

“We’re willing to take it. We’re not worried about it,” he said. “We support the things that we feel are positive for this nation.”

Griffith told 7 News he believes prayers for the president are always needed–regardless of who’s in office–and said it’s his Christian duty to do so.

“I’d say that if it were Barrack Obama,” he said. “If they’re continually harassing him, it still doesn’t matter. We’re commanded in scripture to pray for those in authority.”

Pastor Griffith told 7 News he plans to keep the message up and running throughout the holiday season and possibly longer.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now