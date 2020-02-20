Pregnant Virginia woman shot in the face, killed; man charged with murder

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after he allegedly killed a woman by shooting her in the face, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:48 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller reported a person shot at 60 Fourth St. in Fieldale, Virginia.

Deputies arrived at 9:52 p.m. and found Krystal Anne McReynolds, 34, of Bassett, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the face.

The woman was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville before she was transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she died.

Investigators learned McReynolds was four to five months pregnant. Her unborn child died as well.

The sheriff’s office is waiting for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia to determine the cause and manner of death for the woman and unborn chil.d

Thomas Christopher McDowell, 35, of Fieldale, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After McReynolds died, McDowell was also charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of murder.

He is being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.

Deputies say they anticipate additional charges in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.

More headlines from CBS17.com: