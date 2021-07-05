Pregnant woman, child injured by firework at block party in Tennessee

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pregnant woman and her 3-year-old son were injured when a firework hit them during a Fourth of July party in her Tennessee neighborhood Sunday night.

Katie Bihl, who is 28 weeks pregnant, said her son was in her lap, as the family attended the block party.

At one point, Bihl said a neighbor set a firework on an unstable surface, lit it, and ran away.

Bihl, who was filming the fireworks on her phone, captured video as the firework came right at her, striking her and her 3-year-old son.

(Courtesy: Katie Bihl)

Both mother and son were treated at the emergency room at Williamson Medical Center.

Bihl said she had serious burns to her legs, while her son suffered a minor burn to his leg.

As of Monday morning, Bihl said she was still in “substantial pain.”

She said the accident should serve as a reminder of the importance of fireworks safety.