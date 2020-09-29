Prisoner spit on officer, put feces on cell door lock, Myrtle Beach-area police say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A prisoner was charged Sunday after he spit on a correctional officer, threatened to kill them, and put feces on the lock of the cell, according to a police report from North Myrtle Beach police.

Police said a correctional officer was conducting cell checks around 4 a.m. Sunday in the North Myrtle Beach Jail when Hanuman Spencer Basdeo, 26, of Jamaica, New York, told the officer to enter the cell so he could fight him.

Basdeo then spat on the officer, police said. A little over an hour later, the officer was conducting another cell check and Basdeo spat again, according to the police report.

Officers tried to move Basdeo from his cell and move him to another cell with a plexiglass window. When jailers went to put the key in the lock, they noticed Basdeo put his feces in the lock and on the door handle, police said.

Basdeo was moved to another cell and as officers were closing the door, he threatened to kill all of them, making the sound of a gun shooting, the police report said.

Basdeo was charged with destroying city property, threatening life, person or family of public official, and two counts throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner on corrections employee.

