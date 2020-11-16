Protesters march demanding justice for Quawan Charles, who was found dead in corn field

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY/AP) — Family and friends of the Baldwin teen found dead earlier this month were joined by civil rights groups in a protest march Saturday seeking justice for 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles.

Those in favor of justice for Quawan Charles are demanding accountability and transparency from Baldwin police and elected officials.

“I ain’t gonna let no racist turn me around,” one person said.

Protesters packed the streets of Baldwin Saturday in support of justice for the 15-year-old who was found dead in a corn field.

A Louisiana sheriff says his office is “working hard to ensure no stone is left unturned” in determining what led to the death of Charles whose disappearance sparked speculation about racial crime.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero says his office is doing everything it can to gather evidence into what happened.

The parish coroner’s office said Friday that drowning appears to be the most likely cause of death of Charles.

Members of the civil rights organization Stand Black, the NAACP, the village 337 and the new black panther party joined Charles’ family in demanding accountability and transparency from authorities and city officials.

Jamal Taylor of “Stand Black” feels that the Baldwin Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office dropped the ball.

“They didn’t do what they could have done to save his life. Today we are exercising our first amendment right to assemble against what they did or didn’t do.”

Protesters marched down the street chanting Charles’ name.

“Say his name, Quawan Charles.”

To make sure he’s not forgotten, Celina Charles, Quawan’s first cousin says this is only the beginning and they will not stop fighting until justice is served.

“No matter what they say, I believe in Jesus Christ. Whatever is done in the dark, shall come to the light. We are not finished with them.”

A final report on Charles’ death is pending. Meanwhile, Romero says anyone with information is asked to contact his office.