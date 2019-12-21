Racist note given to 2 Virginia high school students prompts response from superintendent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia officials are looking into an incident involving a student accused of writing an offensive and racist note that was later given to two African-American classmates.

Two New Kent High School students received a letter that read “Go Home N***er” while eating lunch Wednesday. The teens spoke with CBS 17’s sister station WRIC. They agree that a message containing the derogatory language is both unacceptable and upsetting.

“It shows the racism in New Kent in 2019.”

The hateful message was a disappointing moment for the teens. They said they don’t know how to move forward.

“I just want all this to be over with.”

“One of the kids from another table brought over a box, and in the box was a paper and he told me it was from another student,” one of the students said.

The student opened the letter and was shocked and hurt to learn what was written inside.

“If we were to do something about, like them, saying the words, we would have consequences,” one student said.

WRIC spoke with the mother of one of the students who was given the offensive letter. She reached out to the school’s principal about the note and said the incident was brushed off as a joke.

“It’s pretty sad that’s how it is,” her son said. “It needs to stop.”

She added that additional threats were made towards her son, prompting her to get an emergency protective order.

“It’s not surprising. It’s a school full of white people,” the student said. “Maybe 10 percent of the school is black. I guess they feel like since the whole school is white, they don’t have to worry about black people ending their word choices.”

The New Kent County’s superintendent issued the following statement:

There will be consequences in accordance with our rights and responsibilities handbook. This type of behavior is not okay in any form and will not be tolerated in our schools. New Kent Superintendent Brian Nichols

Students said they aren’t convinced. They said they’ll believe it when they seat.

Students said the teen responsible for the note has been punished. Nichols did not disclose the severity of the punishment.

