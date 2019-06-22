Recycling truck driver dumps burning trash onto Virginia road

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Part of Holland Road/Route 58 in Suffolk, Virginia was closed Friday afternoon as crews worked to clear a pile of charred trash.

A fire broke out in the bed of a TFC recycling truck around noon on Friday. The driver noticed the fire and dumped the load onto the road to prevent additional damage to the truck.

Suffolk firefighters responded to the scene and quickly put out the flames.

The city says the westbound lanes near the 3900 block of Holland Road were expected to remain closed until around 3 p.m. while crews worked to remove the debris from the road.

Public Works crews placed detours in the area.

There were no injuries reported.

