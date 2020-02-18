Registered sex offender runs from police, climbs radio tower, Pensacola officials say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police say a registered sex offender who ran off from officers scaled a radio antenna tower in Pensacola Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. (Eastern time) on Palafox and Jordan. Images from the scene show the man about halfway up a large tower.

By 6:28 p.m., police were working to rescue the man.

ADX Communications, which owns the tower, has been asked to power down the tower temporarily.

This affects the signal of NewsRadio 92.3 and ESPN Pensacola.

The incident is causing traffic troubles in the area as well and police are asking people to avoid the area.

