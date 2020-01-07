Report: Man beat woman, held her against her will at SC home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested Friday weeks after police say he held a woman against her will and beat her for nearly an hour at a home in Rock Hill.

The incident happened on December 14 at a home on Fudge Street, off of Poag Street near Crawford Street. According to the official report, the 39-year-old victim told police the situation began when she was attempting to break up with her boyfriend, 36-year-old Jamar Rakee Hemphill.

The victim told police Hemphill said “the only way out of it is death,” when she told him she wanted out of the relationship. She said Hemphill then began punching her in the head before kicking her in the head and knocking her to the ground. The then grabbed a wine bottle, hit Hemphill with it and knocked him down.

However, the report states, when the victim tried to run away she was so weak that she fell over. She said this lasted for about an hour, according to the report.

At one point, the victim was able to call 911 and set the phone down. Officers did come and knock on the door, the report states, but Hemphill told the victim to “be quiet.” She later told officers she was so scared and weak from the beatings that she did what he told her and the officers eventually left.

The next morning the victim was able to get out of the house and to a family member’s home. That family member then took her to the hospital where they called police.

On Friday, officers found Hemphill walking on the train tracks between Crawford and Ogden Roads. He was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

No further information has been released.

