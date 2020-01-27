Report: Thousands of dollars worth of items vandalized at SC beach mini golf course

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Someone vandalized thousands of dollars worth of items at Captain Hook’s Adventure Golf in Myrtle Beach, a report says.

An unknown suspect destroyed several things at the miniature golf course, a police report filed Sunday morning said. That includes “a drink machine which was busted with several pieces scattered on the ground,” the report read.

It also said several benches had been thrown into the parking lot and water, along with some trash cans. A business sign was also reported to have been pulled from its post and thrown into the water.

The total estimated damage was $2,800.

The complainant told police he was responding to a vandalism call at another one of his businesses and came to check on the Kings Highway golf course when he discovered the damage.

No suspects were identified.

