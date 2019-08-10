Rescue crews save driver after car goes into Myrtle Beach pond

The submerged car in the pond near Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Photo from Horry County Fire Rescue.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is recovering after being rescued from a vehicle after it became submerged in a pond.

The incident happened around 4:25 p.m. Saturday at a pond near 1100 Jetport Road in Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded alongside Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Two rescue swimmers were sent to save the driver of the vehicle, according to Lt. Evans of Myrtle Beach fire.

The driver was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where the person is receiving treatment.

It’s unclear how the driver ended up in the pond.

