Residents evacuated; truck stopped after ‘playing audio similar’ to Nashville RV explosion, Tenn. officials say

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Highway 231 South in Wilson County is closed due to a suspicious vehicle.

Highway 231 South is closed from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and said deputies are investigating a box truck parked at a store “playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.”

The driver was stopped and has been detained.

A remote-controlled mobile device was deployed by officials to check out the truck.

Residents who live near the area have been evacuated.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began around 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) after 911 received calls about a white box truck parked at Crossroads Market in Walter Hill.

The truck was later driven from Rutherford County into Wilson County where the driver was stopped.

Travelers are asked to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.