NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — “Mi casa, es su casa,” or what translates to “my house is your house,” is how customers of the Cuba Bar & Grill are greeted.

It’s one of the first Cuban restaurants that has decided to call North Myrtle Beach home, and the owners welcome all inside where you will be transported to the streets of Havana. You will find colorful murals, upbeat salsa music and authentic, flavorful, Cuban dishes, all brought to the Grand Strand by the Parra family.

Ismael Parra owns and operates the bar and grill with help from his cousins. It was always his dream to open a restaurant, and three years ago, that became his reality. He said he loves being in the kitchen and cooking.

The restaurant celebrated a grand opening on Sept. 15 along with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Parra said he wants to be able to bring the Cuban culture to the Grand Strand, which is why he felt like he needed to make the food and environment as traditional as possible by including the music, food, salsa dancing and partying together with family.

Parra said the Grand Strand’s Hispanic community is growing and that it’s important for everyone to know the culture and bring diversity to the region.

His cousins, Daniel and Abel Parra, said the community’s reaction to the restaurant has been positive. The busiest days are Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, they said, adding that there are usually customers waiting outside who are excited to try the Cuban food.

They said the restaurant is also a dream come true for them as well and that they are happy working as servers, chefs, or any other job that helps make it successful.

The restaurant is working to get a liquor license, so it can stop open late for a night-club setting that would allow people to learn how to salsa dance and enjoy the traditional music.

The Parras said they also want to give back to the community by having a buffet-like festival for the less fortunate that would showcase more of the Cuban and Hispanic culture.

The Cuba Bar & Grill is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.