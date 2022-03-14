SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Police Department has lost one of its most beloved former officers – retired K9 ‘Biko’.

Biko died in the care of his handler, former Sgt. Julian Ziolkowski, the department said Sunday morning in a Facebook post.

He began serving the Surfside Beach community in 2014 and retired in 2019 after suffering an injury on the job, the department said.

“All work and no play was Biko’s approach to catching criminals doing bad things,” the department said. “But those he trusted got to see his softer side. Thank you Julian for taking care of Biko and ensuring he lived his best life after service.’

Photos are courtesy of the Surfside Beach Police Department.