TAMPA (AP) — A jury in Florida has acquitted a retired police SWAT commander of murder for fatally shooting a fellow moviegoer during an argument over cellphone use.

Deliberations in the trial began Friday and the jury returned its verdict Friday night.

Defense attorneys contended that retired Tampa police Capt. Curtis Reeves fear for his life when he pulled his gun and shot Chad Oulson in the 2014 movie theater altercation.

The prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments that Reeves killed Oulson because he threw popcorn in his face during the confrontation, angering him because it violated his self-image as an “alpha male.”

Testifying Thursday in Pasco County, north of Tampa, Reeves said he fired his .380 handgun because he believed he had no other choice, saying his seated position, his then-71 years and his poor health made it impossible to defend himself. He said something hit him in the face.

He believes it was Oulson’s cellphone; prosecutors say video shows Oulson grabbed Reeves’ popcorn bag from his lap and tossed it at him.