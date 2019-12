Reward increased after young woman vanishes from bar days before Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A total of $10,000 is now being offered as a reward in the case of a woman who vanished from a bar last week.

Paighton Houston’s family has spent the entire Christmas holiday worrying about where she could be.

On Friday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a proclamation that her office would be offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for Paighton Houston’s disappearance.

Ivey released the following statement Friday:

“Unfortunately, another female is missing in the state of Alabama. The whereabouts of Paighton Laine Houston have been unknown since Friday, December 20. In the midst of the busy holiday season, it is critical that we support Paighton, her family and law enforcement to ensure we do everything possible to bring her home. I am issuing a $5,000 reward to help encourage anyone with credible information to contact the appropriate authorities and help make that happen.”

This is in addition to a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward, which they are offering to those with information on Houston’s whereabouts.

Houston disappeared from a Birmingham bar last week.

The 29-year-old was last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at Tin Roof, a bar in the Lakeview area. Police say it appears she left willingly with two men. She’s not been seen or heard from since.

According to her mother, Charlaine Houston, in her last text message, which was sent to a friend, she said “she didn’t know who she was with and felt she could be in trouble.”

Houston was wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral t-shirt, and blue Converse shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information related to Paighton Houston’s disappearance is urged to call 911, the Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

