Reward offered after cat shot with bow and arrow in Virginia (WARNING: disturbing photos)

WARNING: This story contains images that may be disturbing for some readers.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — An animal welfare group in Danville is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a cat with a bow and arrow.

The Danville Area Humane Society said employees of A.S. Pugh Roofing Company on North Main Street found the cat this morning with an arrow in her side.

“This, sadly, is a reminder why we urge people with cats to keep them inside. An outside cat is at the mercy of anyone they meet. We are very grateful for the wonderful people at A.S. Pugh Roofing Company,” said Paulette Dean, executive director of the Danville Area Humane Society.

This cat was found Thursday, Jan. 2, with an arrow in its body. (Photo: Courtesy Danville Area Humane Society)

The Humane Society said a representative at Animal Medical Center called the cat lucky to have avoided worse injury since the arrow went “high right above her heart and lungs.”

The cat remains hospitalized.

If you know anything about this case, call the Danville Area Humane Society at (434) 799-0843.

