ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three Honduran nationals indicted on charges connected to their roles as leaders in a drug-trafficking operation.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, a federal grand jury returned an indictment in 2015 charging six people with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Officials are offering $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of two brothers and their mother, who are believed to be armed and dangerous.

AP did not release the identification of the brothers and mother to CBS 17 at this time.