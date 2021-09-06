Reward offered for ‘low life’ who stole HVAC units from Tennessee churches

LINDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Tennessee are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a “low life” responsible for stealing HVAC units from two churches.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office reported units have been stolen from the Mt. Auburn Church in Whiteoak and the Chestnut Grove Church of Christ over the last two weeks.

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

“A thief is a thief. However, when you still (sic) from the house of God, this puts ones morals and character at an all time low,” the department posted on Facebook.

The sheriff is now encouraging all pastors to install trail cameras.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information on the suspects.