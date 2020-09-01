Reward offered in death of SC man whose wife is charged with hiding body under home

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A reward is being offered in the death of a missing Murrells Inlet man whose wife is accused of wrapping his body in plastic and hiding it under their home.

The family of Hubert Clodfelter is working with Crime Stoppers of the Low Country to offer an $8,000 reward, plus up to an additional $1,000 for any information that helps lead to an arrest in this case.

Irene Clodfelter, Hubert Clodfelter’s wife, found her husband’s body under their beach home on May 28, according to warrants. She told police she believed her son was responsible for the death so she wrapped her husband’s body in plastic to conceal the crime, police said.

Irene Clodfelter appears in court

Clodfelter’s body was located by authorities in June after his daughter told the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office that she had been unable to contact her father for two years back in March. The daughter reported to police that his wife answered the phone and gave reasons why she hasn’t heard from him. The daughter also told police she spoke with Clodfelter’s tenants and neighbors, who reportedly said they hadn’t seen or heard from him in about two years.

According to warrants, Clodfelter misled the investigation and continued to receive money from her husband’s business.

She is still facing one charge of accessory after the fact to a felony or murder and two counts of obstruction of justice. A trial date for Irene has yet to be set, but was previously expected to be some time in 2020.

If you know anything about the case, you can do so anonymously by calling 843-554-1111, submitting a tip online at 5541111.com and clicking the submit a tip tab. If you do not want to be anonymous, you can provide information directly to Detective Dudley of the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-5350.

More headlines from CBS17.com: