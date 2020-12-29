Ring video shows Florida teen robbed outside his home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager was robbed in front of his home, and his family’s Ring camera captured those frightening moments.

Jervon Hinton, 16, was coming home from work Saturday night when out of nowhere, someone accosted him.

The surveillance video shows the person point what looks like a small gun to Hinton’s head, and pull Hinton away from his home.

“He said, ‘You think I’m playing? I’m not playing,’ and I said, ‘No, I believe you,'” Hinton said.

Hinton said the robber stole his phone, bookbag, and wallet. Hinton said he had $320 on him. The teen said the robber took him to an alley just feet away from his home.

“He said, ‘Get on your stomach count to 20 or I’ll blow off your head,’ then he ran away real fast,” Hinton said.

Hinton’s parents were inside and had no idea this was happening right outside their door.

“We’ve been here over 19 years and never could have imagined this happening to a child,” Colethia Hinton said. “It’s heartbreaking because he had to experience that.”

Hinton said he won’t drop his guard anymore, and he’ll do things differently from now on.

“Really thankful because it could’ve went another way. Could’ve been funeral service, but I’m glad I’m here,” Hinton said.

His mother said the family wants the video out there not only to catch the person but also to remind people to always pay attention to their surroundings

“It was a reason for everything and that’s why we have our son today but you reap what you sow,” Hinton said.

St. Petersburg Police said a detective will be assigned to the case and the incident will be further investigated.