‘Road rage’ incident leads to stabbing in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say an adult was seriously injured after a “road rage” incident led to a stabbing Monday night.

Dispatchers and police said the incident happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Avenue, at West Great Neck Road.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation was still active as of 8 p.m.

Police said more information would be released as it becomes available.

