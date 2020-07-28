Sheriff promises justice after mom of 2 kidnapped and killed

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two daughters are without a mother and four suspects are facing capital murder charges after an early Monday morning kidnapping in Columbus, Georgia, led to a homicide investigation across state lines into Russell County

Monday afternoon, 39-year-old Tameka Skinner’s body was recovered in a wooded area of Russell County.

Why the young mother was kidnapped, then shot remains a mystery.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says investigators are working on a motive while making a promise to Skinner’s family.

“I spoke with the family, and I promised our office would do everything we could do get justice for Tameka,” said Taylor.

Investigators say Skinner and a male friend were assaulted around 1 a.m. Monday at the Huckleberry Hill Apartment complex in Columbus, Georgia.

Skinner was abducted then, and her vehicle stolen. Investigators say the male victim was injured but was not taken.

Investigators traced Skinner’s vehicle to Russell County, where they noticed another suspicious vehicle on Porter Road. The vehicle took off when investigators tried to make contact, and a chase ensued in the early Monday morning hours.

“Once the vehicle reached Wetumpka, they wrecked, and all four individuals inside were taken into custody,” said Sheriff Taylor.

The suspects include, 30-year-old Demetria Johnson, 40-year-old Sean Johnson and 30-year-old Joshua Tolbert of Columbus along with 33-year-old Javion Phillips of Seale, Alabama.

They face kidnapping and capital murder charges. As of Monday afternoon, they were still being questioned by investigators, and mug shots were not available.

Taylor says a handgun investigators believe was used in the murder was recovered from the vehicle’s crash site in Wetumpka.

Skinner’s body was located around 11:30 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near Porter and Bush Roads, just a few miles of where her stolen vehicle was recovered earlier in the day.

Taylor says the suspects tried to burn the vehicle then conceal it. Skinner had been shot, but why remains unanswered by investigators.

“Right now, we are working on it. We may have some ideas on what the motive is, but we are awaiting on evidence to determine what our motive is going to be,” said Taylor.

Skinner’s family said they are devastated. The mother of two girls loved to teach dance at the church she attended in Columbus.

