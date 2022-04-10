CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission heard a rezoning request at a scheduled meeting Thursday night that would allow for more homes to be built in the Carolina Forest area.

The request calls for 10.7 acres of land in Myrtle Beach on the south side of Gardner Lacy Road to be rezoned from Commercial Forest Agriculture to Residential (SF10).

The meeting drew a large crowd with many Carolina Forest residents addressing their flooding and traffic concerns. One resident said the area “simply cannot handle the additional traffic.” Another said the rezoning would end up getting kids killed because of all the traffic.

Carole vanSickler, president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association said their stance on the issue remains unchanged from last year.

“Our opposition from 2021 is still the same,” vanSickler said. “Whether it be one home, 11, and a future application of potentially up to 29 on the other set track to Plum Branch in front of South Creek — we’re opposed.”

The request was approved 9-1. It will now go to county council for a final decision.