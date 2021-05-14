Police officers wrangle a gator away from busy road in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After chasing down a cow, then a pelican earlier this year — Savannah officers can now say they helped wrangle a gator.

Wednesday, the Savannah Police Department responded to a call of an alligator dangerously close to a highway.

Officers kept an eye on the reptile, making sure it didn’t stroll off until a gamekeeper arrived.

Together, they wrestled the gator into a truck for a free ride to a safer, more gator-appropriate home.

“But for real, what’s up? Is there a rumor out there that SPD is starting a zoo?” the department joked on Facebook.

“I would totally visit the SPD Zoo,” one commenter responded.

“I wonder what animal is next?” another wrote.