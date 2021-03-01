SC apartment management apologizes for racist post after Instagram account was ‘taken over’

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Club apartments said their Instagram account was taken over by someone else after backlash from a racist post.

The account shared a photo Saturday night that said “We want white tenants in our white community.”

The racist post has been deleted and replaced with a post stating “No Room for Racism” with the following statement:

This photo that replaced the racist photo.

“Our Community & Company is, and will always be, a home to all people, regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. We do not have room for hate speech of any kind and have zero tolerance for it. Early this morning we were made aware that our Instagram account had been surreptitiously taken over and consequently, a hateful post had been placed on our community feed. Upon seeing it there, our management team worked to remove the post and said persons/peoples access from our account. The post does not represent our team, community or company morals, ethics, mission or values in any way. We would like to extend our deepest apologies to any person that viewed the post on Instagram or any re-post thereafter. We will also be reaching out to the University to make them aware of the situation, as well as turning over any and all information we have to the authorities.”

The racist post received backlash from tenants.

Sooo my apartment complex posts this like 10 mins ago 🤨 pic.twitter.com/vAtJPSS8Bh — Honey dipped🍯 💕 (@Itssimplym3) February 28, 2021

Coastal Carolina University has removed the Coastal Club from its list of off-campus living options, per an email sent out to staff and students by Stephen K. Harrison, the vice president for auxiliary enterprises at CCU.

“While this property is privately owned and not managed by CCU, it is home to many current Coastal Carolina University students and has been active in marketing to members of our community,” Harrison said in the email.

“CCU remains committed to inclusivity and safety for every member of our community and condemns in the clearest and strongest possible terms racism and discrimination in all forms.”