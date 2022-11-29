CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Coastal Carolina student died Sunday night at Magnolia Hall, according to an agency spokesperson.

“It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said Monday in a statement. “There does not appear to be evidence of any threat to campus.”

The university said the cause of death is pending investigation, and the student’s name has not been released.

Coastal Carolina University issued an alert Sunday evening for police activity at Magnolia Hall, a residence hall.

The alert did not provide any additional details, but community members were asked to avoid the area. Just after 11 p.m., the university said the police activity had cleared.

Magnolia Hall is located off University Boulevard.

News13 has reached out to officials for more information.