SC authorities looking for sisters, ages 15 and 8, missing since Wednesday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are searching for two missing sisters, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Kendal Rain Wiggins, 15, and Sierra Taylor Wiggins, 8, were last seen at their home in Colleton County around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both children could be in Dorchester County, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the sisters’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.

