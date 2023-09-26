SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer gave an update on Monday about the town’s pier construction during a dedication ceremony for the town’s new fishing pier.

Hellyer said there will be a “soft opening” for the pier sometime this fall, with a grand opening planned for the spring. He did not give a specific date on either, because every time they set one, “something happens.”

Hellyer added that he was told on Friday that “70%” of the concerns that were on the list given to the contractor had been completed and fixed.

“It’s a long time coming and you got to realize people have been working on this and not just this council,” Hellyer said. “I mean, the mayor before me worked for two years getting it done and doing all the hard work.”

The concrete pier has been under construction since December 2020. It replaces the former pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

Since then, there have been many project delays.

“Every time we set an opening [date], it gets delayed,” Hellyer said. “So, we’re not setting any more openings.”

There were 16 areas of concern listed in the report given to Consensus Construction, including multiple areas on the second floor having heavy deteriorated subfloor underneath due to exposure to the elements.

“I looked at the pictures of some of the violations and it was, what I said was unacceptable,” said Leona Menard, a Surfside Beach resident. “If it was my house, I would not allow the contractor to do that.”

Town officials had hoped to have a soft opening on Oct. 12 but said on Sept. 12 that the opening would have to be rescheduled.