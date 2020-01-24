SC bus driver cut out of vehicle after crash with 18-wheeler

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A school bus driver had to be airlifted to a hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Thursday in Marlboro County.

Marlboro County School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord tells News13 the crash happened on Beauty Spot Road in Bennettsville.

The female school bus driver had to be cut out of the bus by EMT and was then airlifted to a Florence hospital, according to McCord.

A bus aide was also on board at the time. That person is expected to be okay, according to McCord. The driver of the 18-wheeler is also okay, according to McCord.

Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said, the driver of the 18-wheeler cut in front of the bus, causing the bus to strike the rear of the truck. The driver of the 18-wheeler was charged with failure to yield the right of way.







No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

