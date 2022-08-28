DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Daufuskie Island business owner has been arrested for filing a false report after claiming she was a victim of a hate crime that closed her restaurant, police said.

Previously, WSAV reported that a restaurant owner had been victimized in a potential hate crime incident.

According to the original report, Geneva Clines, owner of Geneva’s Joint, claimed that four white men walked into her restaurant on a Tuesday night and began using racial slurs before smashing the screen of the cash register and tearing up the small restaurant on the island located between Hilton Head Island and Savannah.

After the incident, police launched an investigation into the claim. During the investigation, Clines admitted that she intentionally filed a false police report about the damage to her business in order to cover up a domestic-related situation, police said.

Detectives say that she also admitted to causing damage herself to the restaurant Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, which had been open for less than a month.

Clines provided a written statement that contained the same information, police said. The damage caused the restaurant to close for at least a day.

According to the initial incident report, Clines said four white men walked into the restaurant about 5 p.m. Tuesday. She claims one of the men asked her “is this a colored-owned restaurant?”

In the initial report, Clines told police she asked, “What did you say?”

She stated he raised his voice and responded ‘You heard what I said is this a ni–er owned restaurant?”

She says he then smashed the screen on the cash register computer. She ran out of the store saying she “was scared what they may do.” She then called 911.

When she came back, Clines said the door was ripped off the restaurant and food was thrown “everywhere.”

After warrants were obtained, she turned herself into the Beaufort County Sherriff’s office on Friday.