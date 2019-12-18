SC child, 3, found outside in cold after mother OD’d in bedroom, police say

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police found a 3-year-old outside in the cold with no coat and no shoes while the child’s mother was passed out on her bedroom floor, according to a report.

Erica Cabana-Serrano, 33, of Heritage Road in Conway, was given three separate doses of Narcan when police found her unconscious and having trouble breathing, according to the officer’s report. While administering aid, police said they found a small plastic bag with three oval blue pills that were later identified as oxycodone.

When EMS arrived at about 10:30 p.m., they were able to revive Cabana-Serrano and it was determined she overdosed on narcotics, according to the report. She was taken to Conway Medical Center for evaluation.

Police said the child has an existing safety plan with DSS and was turned over to the grandmother.

Cabana-Serrano was charged with unlawful neglect of a child and possession of a controlled substance. She remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.

