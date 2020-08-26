SC city council says it can’t remove councilwoman after racially-charged incident

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss a recent racially-charged incident allegedly involving an officer with the Darlington Police Department and City Councilwoman Sheila Baccus.

After meeting in executive session for more than two hours, Mayor Curtis Boyd announced council does not have the authority to remove someone from office. Boyd announced plans to send the incident to the city attorney so it can then be handed over to the ethics board and Gov. Henry McMaster.

A police report obtained by News13 suggests an officer was handling parking enforcement duties in June. According to the report, Baccus said to the officer, “Take your white self back to the white neighborhood…You’re probably the kind that would shoot us in the back.”

News13 reached out to Baccus earlier this month about the comments but didn’t hear back.

Baccus was present at Tuesday night’s meeting but did not speak and did not want to go on camera, according to a News13 photographer. Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington was also in attendance.

Boyd spoke briefly about the incident.

“We’re here for the City of Darlington,” Boyd said. “Treat all fairly. We back our police officers, I do. I’ll speak for myself, speak for our counsel… I back our police officers 100-percent. I back everyone who does what they’re supposed to 100-percent.”

