DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after employees at a Dillon Cook Out said they were forced into a freezer at gunpoint during a robbery on Tuesday, according to a police report obtained by News 13.

An employee told police that another employee was taking out the trash at the Cook Out on Radford Boulevard when a person with a gun followed him back into the restaurant, the report said.

The person reportedly ordered three employees to get into the freezer and then took money from the register and the safe, the employee told police. The employees were in the freezer for about seven minutes and then called 911, according to the report.

The employees said the person left in a car headed toward Interstate 95, the report said.

No other details were immediately available.