SC county halts proposed gun use ordinance

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council took a step back on proposed changes to where people can use guns in unincorporated parts of the county.

Early one morning, a stray bullet hit James Millward’s home in Socastee and was inches away from going through his granddaughter’s bedroom window. News 13 first introduced you to him in 2017.

Millward is still pushing for the county to change its regulations on where guns can be fired two years later.

“I used to be worried about (his grandchildren) crossing the street,” he said to county council at Tuesday night’s meeting. “I’m worried about them playing in the damn yard now. Come on people, get some common sense.”

Council was scheduled Tuesday to vote on an ordinance about gun use in unincorporated parts of the county. It would prevent firearms from being used within 500 feet of housing developments, schools, parks or public buildings.

Right now, they can’t be used within 300 feet of those locations.

“People just don’t realize how far these bullets travel,” Millward said.

Council unanimously decided, however, to send the proposal back to the public safety committee.

“I don’t know of any ordinance, any law that we could write to fix stupid,” said Danny Hardee, a council member representing the Green Sea community.

The ordinance would prevent firearm use in all unincorporated areas east of the Waccamaw River. It would also be prohibited in the Longs community.

Council member Dennis DiSabato, who represents parts of Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest, says he wants council to work with Horry County’s police chief to address more densely populated areas like Carolina Forest, instead of all unincorporated areas.

“We know there is a specific area that is causing problems in Carolina Forest,” said DiSabato. “I think there’s some things that we can do to help enforcement in those particular zones.”

Council also voted Tuesday night to delay passing final reading of the county’s comprehensive plan called Imagine 2040 and will instead hold a workshop to discuss how the plan would affect the environment and development.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now