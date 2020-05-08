SC couple charged after multi-county drug trafficking investigation

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A husband and wife are accused of trafficking heroin in South Carolina.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the trafficking of pills containing heroin and fentanyl began in March following numerous overdoses in the county – many in the Lockhart community.

Investigators said they were able to identify a couple – 55-year-old Raymond Duncan and 49-year-old Stephanie Duncan – as suspects, along with several others.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office, working with multiple nearby agencies including the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Whitmire Police Department, and the FBI Upstate Gang Task Force, set up surveillance of the couple.

Deputies said the couple was seen making a drug transaction at a business in Laurens County.

Once back in Union County, deputies said they stopped the couple and found 200 heroin/fentanyl pills or around 23 grams of heroin in their possession. It was valued at $4,000.

The sheriff’s office also seized the couple’s truck and $857 during the stop.

Officers from Union County and Laurens County searched the couple’s home on Lockhart Drive and found two guns, drug paraphernalia, records of drug transactions, and a small amount of drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they also seized another vehicle at the home which was used in a previous drug purchase by the couple.

Raymond and Stephanie Duncan are charged with trafficking heroin and are being held in the Union County Detention Center.

“To the people who want to continue to traffic drugs in this county, this should serve as a

warning to you,” said Sheriff David Taylor said. “We have the resources to catch you and we will if you continue in the drug business.”

