BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An employee at a Bennettsville daycare was arrested after allegedly putting hot sauce in a child’s mouth as a punishment, Bennettsville police said.

Lucas said Latavia Kelley, 20, of Bennettsville, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. He also confirmed that another employee, Liqueena Jacobs, was arrested and charged with failure to report.

The incident happened at 311 E. Main Street in Bennettsville, according to a police report.

When police arrived at the daycare, a woman told officers that the child’s mother had called and was upset, saying that a daycare employee had put hot sauce into her son’s mouth as a punishment.

One of the employees told police she had already watched the video by the time officers showed up, calling it “disturbing,” according to the report.

A boy appeared to be upset about something, pushing chairs and refusing to listen to the daycare employee, the report shows. Kelley then grabbed the boy by his arm and forcibly pulled him over to a storage area.

According to the report, Kelley then pulled out a clear plastic bag with a liquid inside. She was then seen on camera forcing some of the liquid into the boy’s mouth.

The boy began crying and seemed distraught, the report shows. Kelley continued putting the liquid into his mouth for about a minute before she forcibly brought the boy back to his seat.

At some point, the boy is seen on video spitting or vomiting as he was taken back to his seat, according to the report. He then goes back to the storage area to wipe up what he had spit out.