SC deputies look for vehicle involved in 2 separate crimes

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County, South Carolina, deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in two separate incidents.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident happened on Dec. 30 in York County.

A vehicle was used in a robbery at World Finance located at 1754 Highway.

York deputies said the suspect asked for a loan, but then pulled out a small handgun. He then asked for the victims to sit along the back wall and asked where the clerks kept the money.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle appears to be a blue/grey Pontiac G6 with black rims and a temporary tag taped in the back window.

(Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the second incident happened on Wednesday in Chesnee, S.C.

Spartanburg deputies said the same vehicle was used in the incident but did not release what the said incident was.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to contact Inv T Barnett at (864) 503-4600.