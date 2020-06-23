SC deputies: Parents arrested after child dies in their custody, officials find fentanyl in child

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina arrested a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman after a 1-year-old girl died in their care on June 14.

Authorities said Donovan Wright and Taylor Metz have each been charged with unlawful neglect of a child. According to the sheriff’s office, it was determined that the child had fentanyl in her system.

Wright and Metz are currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

No further information was released.

