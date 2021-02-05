SC deputy arrested, charged with DUI after crashing into parked cars at bar

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina deputy was arrested and charged with DUI after crashing into parked cars at a Florence bar, according to officials.

Victoria Ann Cheek, 28, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Florence County Detention Center, according to booking records.

Florence police were called to Live Wire on South Irby Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a fight and witnessed Cheek back into parked cars. She took a standardized field sobriety test, police said.

She was released from jail on a $1,000 bond, booking records show.

The department said Sheriff Charles Lemon is aware of the situation and will release more information about her status with the sheriff’s office at a later time.

Cheek was one of 24 law enforcement officers to be awarded the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association 2019 Medal of Valor Award. She received that award during the association’s Winter Conference Awards Banquet in Columbia on Jan. 23, 2020.